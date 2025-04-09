He is a rabble rouser stoking divisive narratives





The Presidency has responded sharply to recent criticism by Senator Ali Ndume over alleged lopsided appointments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the lawmaker’s remarks as hypocritical and divisive.

Ndume, representing Borno South, had accused President Tinubu of violating the constitution through appointments that he claimed were unbalanced and unfairly distributed across regions. His comments sparked widespread discussion and debate, particularly regarding the President’s approach to inclusivity in government.

In a statement he shared, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, dismissed Ndume’s claims, stating, “Senator Ali Ndume’s latest outburst on TV about so-called ‘lopsided appointments’ by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reeks of hypocrisy and selective perception.”

Onanuga defended the President’s appointment strategy,…