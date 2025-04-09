I want someone kind, wise, filled with love, and grounded in good character

A Nigerian woman, Buithat Hudu Muhammad Lawal, is seeking a second wife for her husband.
The Biochemist, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, said she admires polygamy but has issues with the way some men go about it.
According to Buithat, she doesn’t want a jealous or manipulative co-wife but someone kind, wise, filled with love and of good character.
“Hey loves, I’m smiling as I write this. Yesterday, I made a post about wanting a co-wife — someone to join me in this journey of life with my husband. I noticed a lot of people thought I wasn’t serious, maybe even joked about it. But deep down, I meant every word,” she wrote.
I’ve always admired polygamy. It’s never been an issue for me. What I do take issue with is how many of our men go about it, lacking fairness and wisdom.
Source: Linda Ikeji