I want someone kind, wise, filled with love, and grounded in good character





A Nigerian woman, Buithat Hudu Muhammad Lawal, is seeking a second wife for her husband.

The Biochemist, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, said she admires polygamy but has issues with the way some men go about it.

According to Buithat, she doesn’t want a jealous or manipulative co-wife but someone kind, wise, filled with love and of good character.