If we have no child after 10 years of marriage and the fault is from my husband, I will suggest getting pregnant by another man





A Nigerian woman, Ngozi, has said she would marry another woman for her husband if they are not able to have children after ten years of marriage and it’s been medically certified that the fault is from her.

She equally said that she will suggest getting pregnant by another man if the fault is from her husband and if he refuses, then the marriage is over.

Ngozi, who stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said if one truly loves a spouse, he or she would want them to have a child even if it’s from another man or woman.