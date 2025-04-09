Kidnappers of Kaduna pastor demand N100m ransom





Kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100 million for the release of Pastor Samson Ndah Ali, a 30-year-old cleric with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Mararaba Aboro, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

LIB reported that the pastor was abducted from his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, April 8, 2025 by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Confirming the incident, the financial secretary of the church, Mallam Yusuf Ambi, told Daily Trust that he was with the pastor the night before, only to receive a distress call early in the morning.

“I rushed to his compound where he stays alone, only to find the doors wide open. I checked all the rooms, but he was nowhere to be found,” he said.

Ambi added that the abductors later contacted them, demanding N100 million for the pastor’s release.

“We are negotiating with them,” he added.

He further…