Police arrest two notorious kidnappers in Yobe

“Dapchi Divisional Police Headquarters at about 0500hrs, April 9, 2025, apprehended the suspects, members of a gang specializing in kidnapping for ransom and demanding with menace, operating in Dapchi and Tarmuwa LGAs.

“The suspects have been linked to several crimes, including:-

“Attack on Badegana Village: on November 21, 2024, the gang launched an attack on a victim’s house, resulting in a fatality.

“Kidnapping and ransom: on March 10, 2025, the suspects forcefully collected N250,000 from Kudi Ibrahim of Askuwari Village, Tarmuwa LGA, after threatening to abduct or k!ll him.

“They have confessed to their crimes, and the investigation is ongoing at the State Investigation Department (SID).

“Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Ado psc, fdc has directed further efforts to arrest other syndicate members and urged the community to provide credible information to aid in the investigation.

“Thank you for your usual cooperation.”