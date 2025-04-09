Police Inspector slumps, d!es after watching Arsenal thrash Real Madrid in Calabar





An Inspector of Police in Nigeria and a diehard fan of Arsenal football club, Stephen Enang, slumped and d!ed shortly after watching Arsenal defeat Spanish giants, Real Madrid 3-0 on Tuesday, April 8.

Eyewitnesses say the deceased who is a native of Ekori in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State and attached to the Akim Police Division along IBB Way, Calabar, was watching the match when he suddenly slumped.

“We were watching the match at a viewing centre on Abang-Asang Street. He was in great spirits—healthy, happy, cheering every goal. Arsenal scored the first, second, and third goals, and he was overjoyed. He jumped up in excitement multiple times. But after the final whistle, when everyone started leaving, we noticed Stephen wasn’t getting up like the rest of us. That’s when we realized something was wrong.”an eyewitness said

