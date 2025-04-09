State witness shot d3ad inside court in Cape Town





A State witness was shot d3ad by a gunman inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town, South Africa.

The shooting incident took place just before 11 am on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The victim is alleged to have sustained three gunshot wounds to his head.

According to sources, the alleged shooters had alighted from a white Toyota Quantum and gained access to the court building.

The victim was seated outside the courtroom in the lobby, and the gunman walked up to him and fired several shots.

The court corridors erupted in screams and chaos as people inside fell to the ground for their safety.

The alleged gunmen fled the scene.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the victim was a witness in an ongoing case.

The incident is believed to be gang-related.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting incident.

Linda Ikeji