Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze tops Milan’s summer exit list





Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze is one of the prominent stars expected to leave AC Milan as the club prepares for a major overhaul ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nigerian winger, who joined the Italian club from Villarreal less than two seasons ago, has struggled to establish himself in Milan due to injuries and limited playing time.

Chukwueze has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season from a possible 46 matches. He has started only 11 of those games and accumulated a total of 1,214 minutes on the pitch, missing 2,926 minutes of competitive action.

The winger’s exit comes at a time when Milan are also planning changes to their technical leadership, with the potential appointment of Fabio Paratici or Zlatan Ibrahimović as the new sporting director.

This transition, along with the possible arrival of a new…