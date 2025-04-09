They k!lled my wife in front of me





Michael Akinropo Adesiyan, a Deputy Director at the National Assembly Commission, who was abducted from his residence in Kubwa. Abuja, has recounted how kidnappers killed his wife in his presence.

LIB reported that gunmen abducted Adesiyan, his wife, Esther, their son and two others on Monday night, January 26, 2025.

The kidnappers k!lled his wife and dumped her body in a bush near Itagbajii community in Niger state on January 27.

Adesiyan was among the 60 kidnapped victims rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army’s 1 Division and received by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, in Abuja.

The Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, said the victims, comprising 35 males and 25 females—were rescued on April 7 in a joint operation involving various security and intelligence agencies across…