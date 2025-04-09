Ultimate Protection Story with the Binatone Automatic Voltage Protectors ( AVP )

If you’ve ever had an electronic device suddenly stop working, you know how frustrating it can be learned the hard way that voltage fluctuations, those unexpected surges or dips in electricity, can silently destroy your electronics.

It happened while I was watching TV one evening, and the screen suddenly went black. After trying everything, I found out it wasn’t the TV, it was unstable voltage.

So, I decided to get an Automatic Voltage Protector with a reliable performance, durability, and guaranteed peace of mind, and this led me to the Binatone Automatic Voltage Protector, and I haven’t looked back since.

Why I Chose the Binatone Automatic Voltage Protector (AVP)

The Binatone Automatic Voltage Protector comes in 2 models, AVP 3000 ( 30 Amps) suitable for Air Conditioners and AVP 1300 ( 13 amps) suitable for Refrigerators TV s etc .

Here are the unique features that distinguish the Binatone Automatic Voltage Protector: