Court approves freezing of PSG accounts in Mbappe’s €55 million wage dispute





Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe moved a step closer on Thursday, April 10, to recovering €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses he claims are owed to him by his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a statement from his legal team, the Judicial Court of Paris has approved the protective freezing of the funds from PSG’s accounts pending the outcome of the legal proceedings. The case, which has sparked growing tension between the player and the club, is scheduled for hearing on May 26.

“This is just an employee against a bad payer,” said Delphine Verheyden, one of Mbappe’s lawyers, during a press conference held in Paris. “Kylian Mbappe is determined to enforce his rights, not just for himself but for all the other players who believe they have been wronged by their clubs.”

In addition to the current legal action, Mbappe plans to escalate the matter to the labour court….