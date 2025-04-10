



A Nigerian woman, Patience Addra, whose wedding was called off a day before the ceremony, has advised her followers on Facebook to date people who handle conflict with maturity.

Patience and Azi Abok’s wedding was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 5, in Anguldi, Zawan Jos but was unexpectedly called off on Friday over church denomination difference.

Initial reports alleged that Patience allegedly called off the wedding.

However, a Jos-based writer, Paul Kums, shared the bride’s side of the story, claiming that the wedding was actually called off by the groom’s mother after Patience, who is a Catholic, initially said she would attend her church after the marriage.

The groom is a member of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

In a Facebook story on Thursday, she wrote: “Date someone who handles conflict with maturity”

“You can’t eat your cake and have it,” she added.