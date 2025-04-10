Human trafficking has gone digital – FG





The federal government has expressed worry that human traffickers are increasingly using digital platforms to lure and exploit victims, describing it as a fast-evolving and borderless threat that demands urgent action.

Speaking at the 27th National Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Human Trafficking held in Abuja on Wednesday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, said Nigeria must respond with equal speed and innovation.

“Trafficking has gone digital. We must act fast or risk being outpaced by criminals who now use sophisticated online tools to recruit, control, and exploit victims,” he said.

Fagbemi described human trafficking as the third most profitable criminal enterprise globally—after drug and arms trafficking—and called for stronger legal, institutional, and technological responses.

Director General of the National…