If your 15-year-old daughter gets pregnant when itâs not a case of r@pe then youâve failed as mother – Nigerian lady says

A Nigerian lady, Oge Ugwa, said that any woman has failed as a mother if her 15-year-old daughter gets pregnant when it is not a case of r3pe. "If your 15 years old daughter who sleeps and wakes up under your roof gets pregnant when its not a case of [email protected] then youve failed as mother," she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 9



Source: Linda Ikeji

