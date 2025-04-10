



A Nigerian lady, Oge Ugwa, said that any woman has failed as a mother if her 15-year-old daughter gets pregnant when it is not a case of r3pe. If your 15 years old daughter who sleeps and wakes up under your roof gets pregnant when its not a case of [email protected] then youve failed as mother, she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 9







Source: Linda Ikeji