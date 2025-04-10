Kanye West gives reasons he’s not allowed to perform at Super Bowl





Kanye West has sparked fresh controversy by reigniting his long-running feud with Taylor Swift, suggesting she played a role in preventing him from ever performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper wrote, “I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat.”

West and Swift’s public clash dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech to claim that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. The rift deepened in 2016 when Kanye referenced Swift in his song “Famous,” a track she later said was used without her consent.

The rapper’s mention of his 2005 criticism of then-President George W. Bush — made during a live Hurricane Katrina telethon — and his…