Man shares the impact of the actions of ‘Yahoo boys’ on his family





A man has shared how the lives of his family members changed due to the activities of fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys.

He shared his story in outrage after an X user tried to make excuses for fraudsters.

The man recounted how his mother eventually died after suffering a stroke when her retirement money was stolen by fraudsters.

After her death, his father’s ATM card got into the wrong hands in a bank’s ATM and they stole N1.4million from his account, prompting fears that his father might pass on like his mother did.

He went on to share screenshots of the money withdrawn from his father’s account by fraudsters as he cursed them.

