Nigeria Premier Football League fines Shooting Stars ₦5m, bans fans after Ikorodu City attack





The Nigeria Premier Football League has imposed a fine of N5 million on Shooting Stars Sports Club over fans’ attack on the Ikorodu City entourage at the Lekan Salami stadium.

After their goalless draw on Sunday, players and officials of Ikorodu City had to exit the stadium in Ibadan with the intervention of the Nigerian Army operatives.

It was gathered that players and officials of Ikorodu City Football Club were held hostage by irate Shooting Stars fans on Sunday following their goalless draw in the Southwest derby at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to Ikorodu City’s director of media and communication, Samuel Bamisebi the away team were “locked inside the stadium to prevent the angry fans outside from coming inside”.

He added that some angry 3SC fans damaged one of the buses that conveyed Ikorodu City’s fans from Lagos to the stadium.

In a…