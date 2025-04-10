Nigerian national sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in US for $143K mail fraud scheme and impersonation of property owners





A Nigerian national, Uwa Nosakhare, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for orchestrating a fraud scheme which involved the impersonation of property owners and the fraudulent negotiation of vacant lot properties in Miami, Florida, United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this in a statement on Monday, April 7, 2025.

According to the statement, the sentencing comes after the defendant pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and mail fraud in January.

Between April 2022 and April 2023, Nosakhare, 26, and others attempted to sell vacant lot properties in Palm Beach County, Fla., without the owners’ authorization.

The fraudsters used the property owners’ and other victims’ personal identifiable information (PII), without their knowledge, to create fake driver licenses, notary credentials, bank account statements and several other property sale…