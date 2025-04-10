Nigerians arrested as Indian police bust international drug ring





Two Nigerians and a local forex agent have been arrested in Hyderabad, India, as police uncovered a transnational drug trafficking and money laundering syndicate with links to the United States and Nigeria, The Hindu Newspapers reports.

The suspects, identified as Ugwu Ikechukwu (alias Emma) and Chukwu Ogbonna (alias Big Joe), were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Cyberabad Police during a sting operation in the Upparpally area on Saturday, April 5.

Authorities seized 15 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, and ₹45,000 in cash during the operation.

Mohd Mateen Siddiqui, a Hyderabad-based money transfer agent was also arrested for allegedly helping route proceeds from the illegal drug trade across borders.

Several people who are now evading capture have also been named by the police.

Among them are Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna, Syed Sohail Abdul Aziz, Syed Naseer…