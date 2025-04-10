Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen set for mega deal as Galatasaray ready €70m transfer bid





Galatasaray are reportedly ready to table a record-breaking offer in a bid to secure Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen on a permanent deal.

The Nigerian International joined the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli following the collapse of his move to Chelsea.

Since arriving at the club, Osimhen has scored 28 times in 32 appearances across all competitions as he leads Galatasaray’s bid to retain the Turkish Super Lig title and win the domestic cup.

According to Spanish outlet AS, as per Cumhuriyet, the Istanbul giants are ready to offer Napoli a staggering €70million transfer fee and hand Osimhen a three-year contract worth €15million net per season, plus performance-related bonuses.

The proposed salary package will rival those offered by top Premier League sides.

However, Galatasaray will have to fight off interest from top European sides like Manchester United, Arsenal,…