Thunderstorm k!lls three, injures four in Imo community (video)





Heavy thunderstorms in Obidi, Agwa, in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have k!lled three people and left four injured.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 has caused tension community over the incident as most of the indigenes said the thunderstorm seemed mysterious as it was not accompanied by heavy downpour.

An elder in the village, Mr Nze Ike, who confirmed the incident to Punch said four people were currently battling for their lives at the hospital following the impact the thunderstorm had on them.

According to him, the thunderstorm was accompanied by a slight rainfall.

“It was just a little rain in the community on Tuesday, but the impact of the thunderstorm hit three people, and they d!ed instantly. As I speak with you, four people are still in the hospital,” he said.

“The thunder struck a heavy tree where people normally took shade and…