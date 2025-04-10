Woman shares her experience with a ‘misogynistic’ Nigerian man who demanded respect after breaking her car light and bumper





A Nigerian lady, Seyi Oluwabiyi, has narrated her experience with a ‘misogynistic’ Nigerian man who fled after hitting her car.

The voiceover artist, who disclosed this on Thursday, April 10, said the man broke her car light and bumper and when she caught up with him, he demanded to be respected.

“Had my direct experience with a misogynistic Nigerian man today. You hit my car, broke my light and bumper and ran away! But I am supposed to respect you because you are a man! And most of the men that gathered to interfere after I caught up with him were supporting! SMH!,” she wrote.