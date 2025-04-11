14-year-old house help arrested for allegedly st@bbing her employer to d3ath in Lagos





The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 14-year-old girl, Dorcas Adebisi, for allegedly stabbing her employer, Modupe Lawson, to d3ath during an altercation at their residence in Oworonshoki area of the state.

Sources told security analyst, Zagazola Makama that the incident occurred at about 4:00 p.m. on April 9, 2025.

The case was reported to the Oworonshoki Police Division by the deceased’s brother, Abayomi Samuel Aina, around 5:00 p.m. the same day.

The sources said Police operatives who visited the scene at No. 13 Ayoola Street, Oworonshoki, found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Photographs were taken and the body was evacuated to the Mainland General Hospital Morgue in Yaba for autopsy.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.

The police said investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

