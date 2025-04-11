Eedris Abdulkareem fires back as NBC bans his new song from radio, TV





Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the decision of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to bar radio and television stations from airing his trending song “Tell Your Papa”.

The commission had in a memo sent to broadcasting corporations, declared the track ‘Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB)’ under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Despite the song gaining traction on social media, the commission said its lyrical content violates responsible broadcasting standards.

Reacting to this development, Eedri in a post shared on his Instagram page, said the Tinubu administration is “going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administration ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria,” adding that “constructive criticism is always deemed as a big crime by his government.”

Her wrote