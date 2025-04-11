Four arrested for threatening kidnapping/abduction in Anambra





The Anambra state police command have arrested four persons threatening abduction and violence in the Ihiala area of the state.

A statement from the command says it received intelligence report that some faceless individuals/Criminals were threatening kidnapping/Abduction, violence and cyberstalking to innocent individuals in the State, especially in Ihiala.

Acting on the report, the police said on April 10, 2025 by 2.53 pm, its operatives arrested four suspects namely Chimezie Ezebuo, Chinaza Ndimani, Chinecherem Okafor and Nzube Azubuike all males and from Okohia, Ihiala.