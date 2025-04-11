Four arrested for threatening kidnapping/abduction in Anambra

The Anambra state police command have arrested four persons threatening abduction and violence in the Ihiala area of the state.
A statement from the command says it received intelligence report that some faceless individuals/Criminals were threatening kidnapping/Abduction, violence and cyberstalking to innocent individuals in the State, especially in Ihiala.
Acting on the report, the police said on April 10, 2025 by 2.53 pm, its operatives arrested four suspects namely Chimezie Ezebuo, Chinaza Ndimani, Chinecherem Okafor and Nzube Azubuike all males and from Okohia, Ihiala.
‘’The Operatives recovered Phones and SIM cards used by the suspects to threaten their victims thereby causing panic in the area and jeopardizing the efforts of the Security Agencies and the general security of the State. Meanwhile, all the suspects confessed to the crime and were taken into custody for…
Source: Linda Ikeji