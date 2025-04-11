I will have children based on my capacity to train them not my husband’s





A Nigerian woman, Abdulwahab Maryam, has said she will bear children based on her capacity to train them and not her husband’s even if he is rich.

Maryam, who stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said if her husband wants more children than she is capable of training then he is free to marry more women to bear them for him.

“IF marriage come, I’ll have my children base on my capacity not my husband’s. If I have the money to train 2, I go for it even if he’s rich and has enough finances to care for 10 I don’t care, I’ll check MINE,” she wrote.

“I may not be adding any penny for child care, yes it’s his money, I’ll still check MINE.

“HE’S FREE TO MARRY MORE WOMEN TO BEAR HIM MORE IF HE WISH.

“So many single mothers out there struggling to feed their kids despite having capable fathers, while some are widows.

“Omo ti agbara mi ba le gbe, ni ma bi o. To those co wives doing birthing competitions with each other….e ku se oo… hope Una dey get backups.”