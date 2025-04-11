Kidnappers release Kaduna pastor, detain church official who delivered ransom





Kidnappers have released pastor Samsom Ndah Ali of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Mararaba Aboro in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State after ransom payment.

It was gathered that the kidnappers detained the church’s financial secretary identified as Danjuma, who delivered the ransom.

LIB reported that Pastor Ali, 30, was abducted from his home in the early hours of April 8, 2025 just two weeks after his posting to the church.

The kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of N100 million.

A source told Daily Trust that the elderly church official had gone to deliver an undisclosed sum to secure Pastor Ali’s release, but was held back by the kidnappers.

“The pastor was freed, but the kidnappers decided to detain the man who brought the ransom. We don’t know why, and the community is in shock,” the source said.

Meanwhile, pastor Ali confirmed his…