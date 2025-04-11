Nigerian man sentenced to 2 years in U.S prison for $300,000 romance fraud scheme





A 42-year-old Nigerian man, Badetito O. Obafemi, has been sentenced to prison for his role in an online romance scam that targeted elderly victims in Missouri, Minnesota, and New Jersey.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 sentenced Obafemi, of Dallas, Georgia, to 24 months without parole.

According to statement by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, the court also sentenced Obafemi to three years of supervised release following incarceration and ordered him to pay restitution of $311,520 to the victims of his crime.

On April 18, 2024, Obafemi pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Obafemi admitted to his participation in a romance scam which targeted victims in Taney County, Mo., Northfield, Minn., and Bergen County, N.J., from June 2016 through at least March 2018.

The perpetrators of the romance scams used online communications to develop relationships with the victims. The…