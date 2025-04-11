One d!es in Third Mainland Bridge accident





The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency has said that a tragic accident occurred on Thursday night, April 10, on the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to a statement posted on the traffic management agency’s official X account, the lone accident occurred near the UNILAG Waterfront, heading inward Adekunle.

The statement revealed that the vehicle involved was a loaded mini truck, which appeared to have lost control, causing a devastating crash. The agency confirmed that the accident resulted in a fatality, though the identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed.

According to the statement, the traffic management team swiftly responded to the situation, deploying officers to the scene to manage the flow of vehicles and minimise disruptions.