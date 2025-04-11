Police rescue 17 kidnap victims in Kaduna, recover 21 AK-47 rifles





Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command, in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), have rescued 17 kidnapped victims, recovered 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles and neutralized three armed robbers.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, April 10, 2025 said police operatives also neutralized three armed robbers along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway.

He added that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command recovered 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles from a driver, Jamilu Suleiman at the Kawo Central Motor Park.