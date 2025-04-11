Pro-Wike rally in Bayelsa postponed amid rising political tension





The political rally organized by The NEW Associates, initially slated for Saturday, April 12 in Yenagoa, has been rescheduled to April 26, 2025. The announcement was made on Friday, April 11, by George Turnah, MON, convener of the event and leader of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the group, during a press briefing in Yenagoa.

The rally, which has drawn attention as a potential pro-Wike mobilization effort, was expected to serve as a significant political statement amid growing undercurrents in Bayelsa State. However, Turnah cited overlapping engagements and respect for Ijaw leadership consultations as reasons for the postponement.

“Several Pro-Diri and Pro-Tambuwal groups have announced solidarity rallies for the same date and location we had initially planned for our inauguration,” Turnah said. “As a peaceful and people-driven organization, we have decided to shift our event to…