Rapper Nicki Minaj targeted in swatting call

Rapper Nicki Minaj appears to have been the target of a swatting incident involving an alleged shooter at the Grammy winner’s home Wednesday night.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Minaj’s Hidden Hills residence around 7 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.

The caller claimed that someone had shot a Black, female adult and two suspects dressed in all black were still on the property, according to the Times report.

Arriving deputies found no evidence of a crime when they arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that the incident was a swatting call.

Minaj has been the target of swatting incidents before. In the summer of 2023, there was a false 911 report of child abuse followed by a fake shooting claim one month later, TMZ reported.