Suspected herdsmen k!ll 22-year-old man in Plateau community





Tragedy struck again in Irigwe land when suspected armed herdsmen launched a deadly attack on a 22-year-old man, Wuh James, a resident of Rewienku village at Nzhwerenvi, Nkie-hwie district in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

James was brutally k!lled on Friday morning, April 11, 2025 while on his way home from Jebbu Miango.

The latest attack comes days after two residents of Irigwe communities in Bassa LGA were k!lled in what has been described as coordinated night attacks by suspected armed herders.

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Youth Movement, Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

“In addition to this senseless m8rder, the leadership of the Irigwe Youth Movement has also recorded mass irrigation farm destructions last night committed by the Fulani militias this morning,” the statement read.

“This is another sad day for our community, and we are deeply disturbed by these ongoing attacks.”