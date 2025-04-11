



A Nigerian amputee and disability advocate, Eva Chukwunelo, has said she’s being pressured to find a ‘husband at home.’

The Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni disclosed this on X after sharing a stunning photo of herself wearing a prosthetic leg.

“Not every fine thing makes noise. Some just sit there, bold, quiet and you’ll still feel it in your chest,” she wrote on Thursday.

“They have started pressuring me to find husband at home. And they want nwoke Anambra. They said before September. Where do I want to find this man now? Me that’s planning to bring one demon for them.”