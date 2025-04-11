UK approves ‘landmark’ breast cancer drug





A new drug that slows the spread of an incurable form of breast cancer has been approved for use by the UK’s National Health Service, marking a significant development in cancer treatment. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence announced on Friday that capivasertib, a twice-daily pill produced by AstraZeneca and also known as Truqap, will be made available to patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, a common form of advanced breast cancer.

The decision has been hailed by scientists as a “landmark moment” that could benefit more than 1,000 women annually. The drug targets cancers that have specific genetic mutations and have spread within the breast tissue or to other parts of the body. By blocking the action of an abnormal protein that drives cancer cell growth, capivasertib is designed to slow or halt the progression of the disease, potentially…