At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to marry again, as a second, third, fourth, or even fifth wife, I’ll take it





Media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa, has said that if given the opportunity to be a second, third, fourth or even fifth wife, she would consider taking it.

She stated this in the latest episode of her podcast, Toke Moments.

“As independent women, do you think that we have glamourized this notion of being independent?. Yeah. It’s tough, I won’t lie. Let me break it down. Forget the cameras. At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be the second, third, fourth or fifth wife, I will take it.”

The movie star stated that she needs a man that she can lean on sometimes.

“Let me tell you what the biggest thing for me is, I am the boss everywhere and that could be tiring. You feel like you need someone to lean on. Someone that could decide what is for dinner. Must it be me?”she asked

Toke Makinwa was previously married to businessman Maje Ayida. They got…