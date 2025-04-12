Diddy accuser changes tune on BeyoncÃ© and Jay-Z’s involvement





Beyonc and Jay-Z have been officially dropped from a sensational lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, after the plaintiff, Manzaro Joseph, amended his initial claims and retracted an explosive story involving the music power couple. Joseph, who earlier this month accused Diddy of drugging and humiliating him during a 2015 birthday party for Diddy’s son, King Combs, had initially claimed that Beyonc and Jay-Z witnessed him in a compromised state, wearing a sexually explicit mask. In the original filing, Joseph alleged that Beyonc reacted with shock, questioning why a “half-naked white man with a c**k mask” was standing in front of her. However, in newly amended court documents, Joseph has scrubbed all references to Beyonc and Jay-Z from his allegations. The lawsuit continues to target Diddy and other figures, including music producer Emilio Estefan, but makes no mention of the Carters. Sources familiar with the matter told TMZ that the retraction came after Jay-Zs attorney,…







Source: Linda Ikeji