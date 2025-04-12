Don’t lose sleep – El-Rufai taunts adversaries over Visit to Buhari





Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed speculations surrounding his recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, urging critics and political opponents not to lose sleep over the meeting.

The visit, which also included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other prominent politicians, took place at Buhari’s residence in Kaduna and has drawn wide attention, with some observers suggesting it signals a move by opposition figures to form a united front ahead of future elections.

El-Rufai, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), clarified that the visit was not politically motivated. In a post shared on X, he described the gathering as one rooted in faith and brotherhood. “We joined over faithful for Jumaat prayers at the Yahaya Road Mosque and had a sumptuous lunch at the Buhari…