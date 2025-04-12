Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Moses Bliss, Veekee James and other creatives Join Chude Jideonwo for #WithChudeLive Panel on life changing conversations





Chude Jideonwo, media entrepreneur and host of the viral talk show WithChude, will bring his interview series to a live stage for the first time at #WithChudeLive on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Lagos.

“This is not just a show. It is a real and honest conversation about what it takes to survive and thrive in the spotlight,” Chude says.



The event will feature exclusive one-on-one conversations with some of Nigeria’s most respected and admired public figures including the renowned Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Bovi Ugboma, Falz, and Pastor Jerry Eze where they will share insights into their journey and different life challenges.

A key highlight will be a panel discussion with some of the most influential creatives in the country: Moses Bliss, Kiekie, Taooma, Hauwa Lawal, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Veekee James. The panel will explore how they manage their mental,…