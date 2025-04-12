FG sets up sub-committee to review impact of U.S. Tariffs





The federal government has inaugurated a sub-committee under the Economic Management Team (EMT) to review the economic impact of international tariff regimes and fluctuations in global commodity prices.

Chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the EMT launched the initiative in response to recent trade policy changes, including a 14 percent tariff imposed by the United States on selected Nigerian exports.

The development has raised concerns within Nigeria’s policy and trade circles over the potential strain on local exporters and the broader economy. The sub-committee is composed of representatives from the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It has been given a dual mandate to guide the country’s response to these…