Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, d!es at 74





Legendary Green Eagles captain and Super Eagles coach, Stephen Chukwu, has d!ed at the age of 74.

Announcing his demise on social media, former teammate and fellow football icon, Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, mourned wrote;

“I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and team mate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s football history, former captain and coach of Nigeria’s national football team, has passed on. Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago! May ‘Onyim’ find peace with Our Creator in Heaven, and console his family.”

Chukwu, affectionately called “Chairman”, was a pillar of Nigerian football, renowned for his contributions both on and off the pitch. He captained the Green Eagles to their historic 1980 African Cup of Nations victory and later went on to…