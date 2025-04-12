Helicopter pilot’s chilling radio call before deadly crash into Hudson River





A Navy Seal veteran who piloted the helicopter that plummeted into New York City’s Hudson River made a chilling call before the disaster.

Agustín Escobar and Mercè Camprubí Montal had travelled to the US from Spain with their three children, Agustín, 10, Mercè, eight, and Víctor, four, to celebrate Ms Camprubí’s birthday.

All were killed as the aircraft broke apart above the waters off Manhattan.

Seankese ‘Sean’ Johnson, 36, has since been identified as the pilot of the aircraft.

It has been revealed by the owner of doomed helicopter that the pilot had radioed base to say they were returning to the helipad to refuel.

Michael Roth told The Telegraph: “He called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel, and it should have taken him about three minutes to arrive, but 20 minutes later, he did not arrive.”

The 71-year-old owns a company which provides…