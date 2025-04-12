Internet Fraudster surrenders voluntarily to EFCC in Benin





An internet fraudster on Monday April 8, 2025 surrendered himself to the Acting Zonal Director of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACEI Effam Okim.

The EFCC in a statement released today April 11, said the 28-year-old fraudster who hails from Oredo Local government area of Edo State explained that he turned himself in because he did not want to continue with the fraudulent practice for fear of being apprehended by Operatives of the Commission.

“I reported myself because I wanted to stop and turn a new leaf”, he said

The agency stated that prior to surrendering, the fraudster was a specialist in romance scam variants of internet fraud.