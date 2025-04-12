Lassa Fever case confirmed in Kano





A confirmed case of Lassa fever has been reported at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano State.

The hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control Unit disclosed that out of two suspected cases recently admitted, one tested positive for the viral hemorrhagic illness.

Salisu Inuwa, spokesperson for the unit, stated that the confirmed case was detected on April 5 in Garun Mallam Local Government Area. He explained that the first suspected patient died before samples could be collected for testing. “Last week, we had two suspected cases of Lassa fever. Initially, both were classified as probable cases. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a sample from the first patient, who passed away before testing could be conducted. At the time of death, our doctors suspected either Lassa fever or another viral hemorrhagic fever,” Inuwa said.

The second patient, who walked into the…