Man arraigned for alleged possession of counterfeit $4,350 in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, arraigned one Moshood Mustapha Olanrewaju on a four-count charge bordering on alleged currency counterfeiting before Justice Yellin Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Olanrewaju is facing trial for alleged possession of 98 pieces of $50 USD, totaling $4,350 USD
One of the counts reads: “That you, Moshood Mustapha Olanrewaju (Male), adult, sometime in January, 2025, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession 21 pieces of counterfeit $50 USD (Fifty United States Dollars) bank note, totaling $1,050 (One Thousand and Fifty United States Dollars), with serial numbers MB61754676C, MB61754979C, MB61754988C, MB61754449C, MB61753319C, MB61753235C, MB61753885C, MB61754732C, MB61754432C, MB61754435C, MB61753868C,…
Source: Linda Ikeji