Man arraigned for alleged possession of counterfeit $4,350 in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, arraigned one Moshood Mustapha Olanrewaju on a four-count charge bordering on alleged currency counterfeiting before Justice Yellin Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Moshood Mustapha Olanrewaju (Male), adult, sometime in January, 2025, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession 21 pieces of counterfeit $50 USD (Fifty United States Dollars) bank note, totaling $1,050 (One Thousand and Fifty United States Dollars), with serial numbers MB61754676C, MB61754979C, MB61754988C, MB61754449C, MB61753319C, MB61753235C, MB61753885C, MB61754732C, MB61754432C, MB61754435C, MB61753868C,…