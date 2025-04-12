Man commits su!cide in Adamawa





Residents of Doubeli, a community in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State woke up on Saturday, April 12, to the dangling corpse of a yet-to-be-identified man.

The deceased who is not known to members of the area, was found dangling from a tree with no note or form of identification on him.

The motive for suicide could similarly not be determined but the speculation was rife it may be connected to tough prevailing economic hardship.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident but could not give details.

“Investigation has since started on the matter,” he said, assuring that the police would get to the bottom of it.