Masquerades lead protest against electricity tariff hike in Kwara





Two masquerades led a large crowd of youths in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, in a protest against what they described as an outrageous hike in electricity tariffs and the sudden reclassification of the community’s electricity supply from Band C to Band A.

The protesters, armed with placards and chanting war songs, gathered at Bareke Roundabout before moving through major streets of the town.

Placards bore messages such as “Omu-Aran Says No to Band A,” “Bring Us Back to Band C,” and “Omu-Aran Youths Have Spoken Loudly,” reflecting the community’s strong rejection of the new billing category. The demonstrators said the abrupt shift to Band A had resulted in a sharp spike in electricity bills for March 2025, with some residents reportedly charged between N41,000 and N47,000, compared to previous bills of N10,000 to N15,000.

The youths expressed…