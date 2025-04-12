NSCDC arrests 4 for allegedly vandalizing schools in Kano





Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano command, have arrested five suspected vandals in the state.

The Public Relation Officer of the command, Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday said four of the suspects namely Abdulbasi Usman (19), Yahaya Isa (20), Abubakar Sadiq Abdullahi (20) are all residents of Unguwar Rimi in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, while one Adamu Murtala (20) is from Unguwa Uku in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the statement, all of them were arrested for allegedly vandalizing and stealing properties belonging to Government Secondary School Unguwar Rimi and GSS Unguwa Uku in Tarauni LGA.

Facilities stolen at the schools include roofing sheets, iron rods, iron buckets, 20 three-seater cushion chairs, mats, seven windows, two ceiling fans etc. Others, according to…