Opposition coalition is a failed joint venture — Ganduje





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has dismissed the recent visit by the opposition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as an ineffective and futile attempt that poses no threat to the ruling party or President Bola Tinubu. Ganduje characterized the opposition coalition as a joint venture that is bound to fail.

He made these remarks during a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s residence in Kaduna, where he led members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC). Ganduje emphasized that the APC has experienced significant growth, both in terms of membership and popularity, particularly over the last two years. This progress, according to Ganduje, has solidified the APC’s position as Nigeria’s ruling party and the largest political party in Africa.

The APC’s electoral successes, including securing the…