Police probe DPO accused of extortion





The Police Command in Ondo State has initiated an investigation into allegations of extortion against Ganiyu Dauda, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Igbara-Oke in the Ifedore Local Government Area. The investigation follows a protest by residents of the community on Friday, April 11, who accused the DPO and his operatives of extorting money from locals.

The protesters, who were seen carrying leaves, blocked the main road leading into the community as a show of their dissatisfaction with the alleged extortion. The protest has drawn attention to the activities of the local police officers, sparking concerns among residents.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the allegations. He urged anyone with relevant information about the extortion claims to come…